11 Days After Gżira Beating, Woman Mugged And Shop Robbed In Ta’ Xbiex… Minutes Apart And On The Same Road

Ta’ Xbiex seems to currently be going through a string of shocking and eerily similar violent crimes, with these last two weeks seeing at least three such cases.

Hooded figures terrorised the streets of the area twice yesterday morning, resulting in a shop being robbed and a woman being beaten and mugged.

Local police was notified about two separate incidents that happened between 7:30am and 7:50am on Triq Abate Rigord in Ta’ Xbiex.

A 35-year-old woman from Raħal Ġdid was walking down the street when she came under attack from two hooded figures who were attempting to steal her handbag. According to the police, the woman cried out for help while being punched in the face by one of the hooded men. A passerby came to her rescue, causing the men to flee the scene empty-handed. The woman was later treated for her injuries at a health centre.

Another attempted robbery happened just moments later, when a hooded man armed with a knife entered a shop on the same street and demanded money from the 43-year-old cashier. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, however the hooded figure did flee the scene with some money.

These two incidents come just 11 days after Lovin Malta reported that another woman was attacked and beaten two blocks away from her house in the Gżira-Ta’ Xbiex area, resulting in her suffering injuries to her face.

Given the geographical proximity of all three events, some locals are fearing that the hooded figure from last week’s attack could be linked to these last two cases. At the moment, police investigations are ongoing.

What do you make of these incidents? Let us know in the comments below