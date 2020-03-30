د . إAEDSRر . س

100,000 Face Masks Donated To Malta By Chinese Film Company

HongYi Culture, a Chinese film production company, has sent 100,000 face masks to Maltese authorities to be given out to police officers, soldiers, members of the Civil Protection department, and Maintenance and Cleansing workers.

The donation, which was made via their local agent Malta Triton Film Productions, comes as the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta continues, with a ‘soft’ lockdown for the elderly and vulnerable groups going into effect over the weekend.

The company has worked on a number of productions in Malta, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said. Indeed, Hongyo Culture was meant to be working on a production on the island this month but had to change plans due to the pandemic.

When asked by journalists whether the face masks were reliable – Holland recently sent back 600,000 faulty masks – Bartolo said all the relevant checks had been undertaken.

The donated masks

The donated masks

The masks come after another donation of 20,000 face masks last week from China, handled by the Malta Trust Foundation.

These were handed out to the government and other emergency responders. These donations come as Malta’s health resources are stretched to the limit due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Just today, the government confirmed that 21 bids have been handed in to build a prefabricated hospital in Malta. The company that wins the tender will need to build it within eight weeks.

Photo: TVM

What do you think of this donation from China?

