100,000 Face Masks Donated To Malta By Chinese Film Company

HongYi Culture, a Chinese film production company, has sent 100,000 face masks to Maltese authorities to be given out to police officers, soldiers, members of the Civil Protection department, and Maintenance and Cleansing workers.

The donation, which was made via their local agent Malta Triton Film Productions, comes as the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta continues, with a ‘soft’ lockdown for the elderly and vulnerable groups going into effect over the weekend.

The company has worked on a number of productions in Malta, Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo said. Indeed, Hongyo Culture was meant to be working on a production on the island this month but had to change plans due to the pandemic.

When asked by journalists whether the face masks were reliable – Holland recently sent back 600,000 faulty masks – Bartolo said all the relevant checks had been undertaken.