د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

100 European Civil Society Groups Urge Malta To Urgently Reform Abortion Laws: ‘Women’s Health And Lives Are At Risk’

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

A group of 100 European civil society organisations has urged Malta and five other European countries to urgently reform their abortion laws, warning travel bans introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a heightened risk for the health and wellbeing of women seeking abortions.

“We call on the six European countries where abortion is illegal or severely restricted to urgently reform these laws, which place women’s health and lives at risk,” the organisations said, referring to Malta, Andorra, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Poland and San Marino.

“Limitations on travel and transport now compound the impact of these highly restrictive laws. Individuals in these countries may no longer be able to travel abroad or to obtain medication for abortion sent by post from medical providers in other countries. As a result, they face heightened risks to their health and wellbeing.”

The organisations include three Maltese pro-choice groups – namely Voice for Choice – L-Għażla Tagħha, Doctors for Choice Malta and the Women’s Rights Foundation.

The organisations also raised concerns over increased barriers for women accessing treatment and medicine like emergency contraception amid the coronavirus pandemic and called for the removal of restrictions in order to decrease risks of contamination, protect their wellbeing and safeguard access to time-sensitive reproductive healthcare.

“European governments must ensure safe and timely access to abortion care during the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

Ensuring access to telehealth and allowing early medical abortion to be done from home are some of the measures called for.

Last month, the UK announced it will allow the abortion pill to be taken at home amid the COVID-19 crisis, to prevent possible contamination by having to travel to the clinic.

However, with COVID-19 travel restrictions blocking ‘non-essential’ passenger flights, women in countries will abortion bans like Malta are left with no options, and may resort to drastic measures.

Last week, Abortion Support Network, a UK-based charity that supports women in countries with full bans on abortions, has warned they have already received a flood of emails from women in Malta seeking the procedure.

Read the full statement here. 

Tag someone who needs to read this

READ NEXT: SCAN Malta Closes With Immediate Effect After Two Employees Test Positive For COVID-19

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK