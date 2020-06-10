د . إAEDSRر . س

Tributes Pour In For 13-Year-Old Francesca Vella After Her Tragic Death

Francesca Vella, a 13-year-old girl from Naxxar, passed away abruptly earlier this week.

Days away from her 14th birthday, the 13-year-old girl reportedly starting feeling unwell last Sunday, while on a trip to Gozo. She was flown to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was kept for a few days before passing away.

Saint Michael School, which Francesca Vella attended, took to Facebook to express its “shock and sadness” at the young girl’s passing.

Hundreds of friends and acquaintances then took to the comments section to offer their condolences. One griever said “I remember Francesca so well at school, so sweet, intelligent and kind”, whilst another wrote “Such shocking news! Still very difficult to believe. Such a sweet girl, always with a smile. Fly high sweet girl”.

RIP Francesca Vella

