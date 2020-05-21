We’re Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For The Islands’ Most Talented Videographers

Lovin Malta is hiring a full-time video executive to come up with amazing content ideas and produce them on the country’s largest and fastest-growing online media platform.

So why join Lovin Malta’s team? This is the dream job for creators who love coming up with ideas and translating them into the video medium. As part of our growing video team, you’ll be entrusted with a number of exciting projects, ranging from groundbreaking documentaries and a variety of original shows, to award nights and interviews. You’ll even get the opportunity to pitch your own ideas and concepts!

We understand the importance of keeping our staff happy and motivated. Not only do we maintain an uplifting work environment with competitive salaries, but we also offer a number of perks to our employees. You will get to work from home one day a week (once COVID-19 is all over, of course) and take an extra day of leave on your birthday!

What qualifications are we looking for? Lovin Malta is proud to employ a diverse group of people with completely different life experiences, and we want to keep it that way. You don’t need a specific degree or a pre-set amount of experience in a particular line of work, and each person will be assessed on his or her own merit. Above all, though, we’re looking for people with a burning curiosity about life and a desire to keep people informed about what is going on in Malta. Because for such a small island, there sure is a lot going on! Sound like your kind of job? We want to hear from you!

So how do you apply? To apply, just click here and fill out the form.