We’re Hiring! Lovin Malta Is Looking For A Creative Director Ready To Take Things To The Next Level

Ever wanted to be an integral part of the fastest-growing media organisation in the country? Well, say hello to the next step of the rest of your life. Lovin Malta is hiring a full-time Creative Director to continue growing our existing platforms and work on exciting new projects. The chosen candidate will devise the concepts and strategies for the Lovin Malta brand and partner brands. You will be able to implement your creative vision and become the point of reference for any creative plan the company undertakes. As part of the Creative Team, you’ll also be responsible for a mix of things, from directing photo and video shoots, to designing proposals and presentations, to giving timely and helpful feedback to improve creative solutions. You’ll be working closely with all the different teams at Lovin, and it’s thanks to you that some of the coolest projects in Malta will be coming to life!

So why join Lovin Malta’s team? If creativity and innovation are on your work checklist, this is the dream job for you. We understand the importance of keeping our staff happy and motivated. Not only do we maintain an uplifting work environment with competitive salaries, but we also offer a number of perks to our employees. You will get to work from home one day a week (once COVID-19 is all over, of course) and take an extra day of leave on your birthday!

What does a day in the life of a Lovin Malta Creative Director look like? Packed, in the best way possible! You will participate in and provide regular opportunites for professonial development and growth to the team, while ensuring our awesome designs, marketing campaigns and content always reflect brand images and company ideals. Working with both internal and external strategic partners, you will help create products using the best and most current industry practices. Quick on your feet to anticipate problems that may impede a project from completing on time and be able to implement timely solutions, you will also be serving as a liaison between the content and sales team… and between the sales team and individual clients, of course. Leading the commercial team to achieve company sales targets, our Creative Director will also not only mentor and encourage the team’s members to foster a positive work environment, but also shoulder the responsibility of the quality and completion of all work projects assigned to members of the commercial team. You will also be given the opportunity to lead brainstorming and creative sessions to generate Lovin Malta’s great ideas of the future.

Sounds good! So what are the necessary qualifications? Beyond excellent verbal and written communication skills, we’re looking for people who have at least two years of experience as a Creative Director… or any similar role. Familiar with a variety of software programs, from PhotoShop and InDesign to Hubspot, Trello and Slack, the chosen candidate will also need to know how to develop brand identities through multi-channel marketing. – there seems to be an extra space Of course, Lovin Malta’s Creative Director will also need to be comfortable interacting with high-profile clients and industry professionals. Sounds like your kind of job? We want to hear from you!

Count me in! How do I apply? To apply, just click here and fill out the form. Tag someone who’d be a perfect fit for the Lovin Malta dream team!

