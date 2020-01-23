X Factor Malta Promises ‘Zero Tolerance Policy’ Amidst Allegations Of Contestants’ Relatives Spamming Strangers With SMS Requests

Popular music competition show X Factor Malta has issued a statement following allegations that the parents of one of the contestants had sent out a batch of messages urging people to vote for her son during last week’s show.

“X Factor Malta would like to clarify some points in relation to issues that cropped up after last Sunday’s live show,” the show said today in a statement.

“We have received a number of complaints regarding spam SMS’ encouraging people to vote for certain contestants,” they continued. “X Factor Malta would like to make it very clear that spamming is clearly forbidden both by X Factor rules and by local data protection laws, and encourages members of the public who receive such messages to report these occurrences to the relevant authorities.”

“Moreover, X Factor has advised its participants that a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in cases of proven and clear breaches of X Factor rules,” the show’s team said, before pledging to release all data in relation to the votes right after the final show.