X Factor Malta Power Duo Qualifies To Live Shows With A Veiled Warning About ‘Complications In Their Private Lives’

Popular X Factor Malta duo Yazmin and James (now officially not James and Yazmin) have qualified to the live shows of the competition, but not without a veiled warning by their mentor Howard Keith Debono about “complicating their private lives”.

The couple, who are not romantically involved with each other, wowed Howard and guest judge Lil’ Eddie with their melodic take on Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.

“Beautiful, I’m in love with them,” Lil’ Eddie, a producer who has actually worked with Kylie Minogue herself, commented after their performance.