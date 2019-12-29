X Factor Malta Power Duo Qualifies To Live Shows With A Veiled Warning About ‘Complications In Their Private Lives’
Popular X Factor Malta duo Yazmin and James (now officially not James and Yazmin) have qualified to the live shows of the competition, but not without a veiled warning by their mentor Howard Keith Debono about “complicating their private lives”.
The couple, who are not romantically involved with each other, wowed Howard and guest judge Lil’ Eddie with their melodic take on Kylie Minogue’s ‘Can’t Get You Out Of My Head’.
“Beautiful, I’m in love with them,” Lil’ Eddie, a producer who has actually worked with Kylie Minogue herself, commented after their performance.
Howard chose them as one of his three acts to send to the live shows, but not before giving them some departing words of advice.
“You are a couple composed of a man and a woman, you have your own dynamic and things happen when you get on stage,” he said. “I believe in this but I don’t want it to complicate itself in your private lives and I must be clear on this.”
He added that they need to work harder to capture the imagination of the public and the music industry before telling them to hold each other’s hands and hug each other to celebrate the good news.
Yazmin & James will be joined in the live shows by FAITH, a five-piece girl group including Ema Vella, and Bloodline, a duo composed of Samira Cauchi and Julia Balzan.
Who do you think will win X Factor Malta this year?