X Factor Malta Judge Alex Alden Pins Names Of Murdered Women To Her Dress During Tonight’s Final

X Factor Malta judge Alex Alden has sent a message to Malta with her fashion choice during tonight’s final, pinning to her dress the names of women who were murdered on the island in domestic violence incidents over the years.

Alex’s dress also includes the name of Chantelle Chetcuti, the woman who was recently murdered outside a club in Żabbar, allegedly by her former partner.

“Christine, Irena, Karen, Yvette, Margaret, Meryem, Silvana, Caroline, Eleanor, Maria, Antonia, Shannon, Lourdes, Marija Lourdes, Angele., Chantelle: I shouldn’t have to live at a time when this list grows – but I do. I wanted to take this moment to pay homage to all the potential that was robbed with every victim that we lost to domestic violence,” Alex wrote on Instagram.