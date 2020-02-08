X Factor Malta Judge Alex Alden Pins Names Of Murdered Women To Her Dress During Tonight’s Final
X Factor Malta judge Alex Alden has sent a message to Malta with her fashion choice during tonight’s final, pinning to her dress the names of women who were murdered on the island in domestic violence incidents over the years.
Alex’s dress also includes the name of Chantelle Chetcuti, the woman who was recently murdered outside a club in Żabbar, allegedly by her former partner.
“Christine, Irena, Karen, Yvette, Margaret, Meryem, Silvana, Caroline, Eleanor, Maria, Antonia, Shannon, Lourdes, Marija Lourdes, Angele., Chantelle: I shouldn’t have to live at a time when this list grows – but I do. I wanted to take this moment to pay homage to all the potential that was robbed with every victim that we lost to domestic violence,” Alex wrote on Instagram.
“Luke Azzopardi and I chose to make today’s last gown about all the women who have been lost to this horrible reality in our country. It is in the names that we’ve hung tonight that we remember all the beauty that was shattered, all the victims that were made and all the opportunity that was stifled, choked and stolen away from the women that were dehumanised the past decade.”
“X Factor throws at us so many beautiful individuals with dreams to chase and a platform to do it on. Chantelle’s, like those of too many others, were cut short – and I refuse to think that’s a normal we should be accepting.”
“Tonight’s is the last of the looks Luke Azzopardi has created, and it’s been with special thanks to Camilleri Paris Mode and Frank Zampa Jewellers that all this has happened.
