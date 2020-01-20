X Factor Malta Addresses Claims Of ‘Totally Unfair’ Glitch That Allegedly Didn’t Allow People To Vote For Dav Jr

Shock and heartbreak ended the second X Factor Malta Live Show last night, with two very clear favourites being surprisingly voted off two weeks ahead of the Grand Final. But when it came to one particular eliminated contestant, fans and family noted a worrying pattern. “Has anyone else had trouble voting for Dav?” a post on a Facebook fan page dedicated to young contestant Dav Jr asked yesterday. “We kept getting empty balloons for a reply instead of the usual Thank You for Voting.” Soon enough, everyone else started reporting similar technical issues… including Dav Jr’s own family. “Had a big problem voting for Dav Jr, so did other people,” the contestant’s father posted on Facebook amidst reports of glitches. “Not fair.”

Within minutes, a number of screenshots of people having similar issues when trying to vote for the singer-songwriter emerged online. Beyond the alleged “glitch”, though, most people claimed they actually had to send multiple messages until one vote was acknowledged. “My father sent seven messages and not one got acknowledged,” Dav Jr’s sister lamented in a comments thread following the disappointing result. By the end of the show, with Dav Jr not making it past a tense deadlock between himself and Howard Keith’s Yazmin & James, many people cried foul, saying “internal politics” and “fottimenti” (cheating) had cost the young contestant a place in next week’s live show.

However, with emotions running high following the shock double-elimination, it soon became clear that the apparent technical difficulties were not at all limited to Dav Jr. While other people reported “absolutely no issue” with voting for the singer, others said they faced similar difficulties with other contestants… including ones who did go through last night. Lovin Malta has since reached out to the X Factor Malta team, who provided a statement on the alleged “glitch”. “We perform tests all the time with providers,” the team told Lovin Malta earlier today. “We did not have any issues at all.”

Dav Jr’s fans weren’t the only ones who went to bed heartbroken last night, with many people feeling like Jasmine was also unfairly voted off. “Jasmine was ROBBED,” her very emotional fans posted on Facebook as soon as the shock elimination was announced. In fact, many people were quick to point out that, with a talented young singer like Jasmine now out of the competition, big established names who are already firm favourites like Destiny “conveniently have practically no competition now”. Other people, however, noted that it was useless to complain about eliminations and not vote, and that if people really did feel so strongly about the contestants, then they should’ve actually voted “like the rest of us who all managed to vote for our favourite contestants,” as one comment bluntly put it. Following the show, Jasmine and Dav Jr quickly went live on Facebook to thank everyone for their constant support. “You’ll definitely hear from us soon enough,” the pair promised their fans. “Our careers definitely don’t end here.”

What do you make of last night’s eliminations?

