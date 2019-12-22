WATCH: The First Cuts Are The Deepest As Ira Losco Decides On Final Girls For The X Factor Malta Live Shows

Tonight is the night where 12 become six. The X Factor Malta boys and girls are all vying for a place in the coveted Live Shows next year and Ira Losco’s trio has been decided! Are any of your favourites heading through the next round of the competition? Let’s take a look at who we’ve left behind, first, because the competition has been hard this year. Karin Duff, Maria Bellija and Gail Attard have been axed to make way for Ira’s final offering to this season’s X Factor Malta showcase:

While Ira had mentioned to guest judge Louisa Johnson that Karin had made leaps and bounds throughout the competition since appearing on last year’s first season, it obviously wasn’t enough to secure her a place in the live shows.

Marija won the audience over during the Chair Challenge with a spicy acoustic spin on Lady Gaga’s Poker Face, but her soulful rendition of Adele’s All I Ask wasn’t enough to bag her a spot at the live shows.

Gail was one of our Chucky Bartolo’s favourites in the show, so we’re not sure how he’s taken the news that she’s not moving onto the next stage. We’ll wait for this week’s X Banter, mela. So, that means that Justine Shorfid, Jasmine Abela and Destiny are our final, final girls!