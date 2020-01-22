WATCH: Still Mourning, Chucky Is Finally Ready To Talk About THAT X Factor Malta Episode

Controversial decisions have become part and parcel of X Factor Malta, especially when it gets to the exciting final couple of weeks.

But following a whole lot of shit hitting the fan at the same time last Sunday, you just knew this week’s X Banter was going to be peak Chucky.

Hopping on board of a swanky Mazda CX-30 courtesy of GasanZammit Motors Ltd, Chucky got dressed in his most fabulous black to mourn the divisive episode.

Dubbing it “one of the best episodes of the X Factor Malta ever” (so y’all know we’re already off to a controversial start), Chucky runs us through some of the highest highs and the absolute lowest lows of the show.

And yes, that includes a bunch of awkward moments, incredible Ben Camille dance routines, questionable wardrobe choices, and even more questionable judge choices.

Want to know Chucky’s take on Celine’s big notes? Or Jasmine’s shock elimination? Or Dav Jr’s other shock elimination? It’s all here… including some choice lizard-people conspiracy theories.

So get comfortable, bring out your favourite tea, and enjoy all the drama. We’ve only got two Live Shows and the Grand Final to go!