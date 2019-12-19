WATCH: Never Interrupt Chucky Bartolo Again! X Banter Dishes All The Dirt On Yet Another Controversial Episode Of X Factor Malta

Chucky’s back with a brand new track and its name is X Banter. This week, we’ve got whale songs, Ira Losco’s astigmatism flaring up and a whole lotta pitch issues from the contestants.

This week was the turn of the Over 25’s and Chucky’s wishing he could travel through time to let his past self know that if he thought the Boys were boring, well, things could only get worse…

With Francesca Borg trying to be the Maltese Idina Menzel, he’s quick to fire at the singer’s chesty vocals that should have been coming from her head range.

Celine Agius isn’t safe, either, with Chucky likening some of her notes to a Kermit the Frog singalong.

Chucky does, however, admit that he believed the Overs to be one of the strongest categories.

And while he doesn’t think Paul Cuschieri was on top form with his lyrics, his voice still pulled through.

And thank God for Ray spending his time between Bootcamp and the Chair Challenge binging on court dramas because we wouldn’t have had him remove his signature shades and cross-examine Chantal Catania’s performance with her audition.