WATCH: Chills, Thrills And The Judges Actually Taking A Decision? The X Banter’s Back!

It’s impossible to not be hyped at this stage. With only two shows left until X Factor Malta chooses its second winner, things are heating up… but so is Chucky’s tea.

This week’s X Banter follows Live Show three out of four last Sunday, an exciting show with larger-than-life performances that saw Celine and Karl Schembri getting eliminated.

Considering the consecutive days of controversy that came right before the show, you just had to know it was going to be a spicy episode full of hot takes, cold stares and shady comments.

After he’s transported to a safe location away from all the Lizard People thanks to Gasan Zammit, Chucky tears into this week’s episode, going through everything you loved, hated and might’ve missed from Live Show 3 of the X Factor Malta.

Does Chucky agree with this week’s elimination? Who had the best stage design? Also, is Ben Camille actually funny? Find out all this and more on this week’s X Banter! And hey, you better watch it quickly, before the Lizard People come for you.

