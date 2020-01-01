POLL: With The 12 Finalists Now Announced, Who Do You Think Should Win This Year’s X Factor Malta?
Ladies and gentlemen, we have arrived. Malta now knows who the 12 finalists heading to the Live Shows are, but who should take the crown come February?
As a quick memory refresh, here’s the list of finalists for the second edition of X Factor Malta:
The Boys
– Dav. Jr
– Karl Schembri
– Kyle Cutajar
The Girls
– Destiny Chukunyere
– Jasmine Abela
– Justine Shorfid
The Overs
– Celine Agius
– Edward Abdilla
– Paul Anthony Cuschieri
The Groups
– Bloodline
– F.A.I.T.H.
– Yazmin & James
So, with all that amazing talent getting ready to wow audiences come January, who do you think deserves to come up on top?
X Factor Malta’s final shows kick off on the 12th January, and things are set to heat up very quickly.
Every week after that, more and more contestants will be eliminated, until the Grand Final on the 8th of February.