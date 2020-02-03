POLL: Who Do You Think Should Win This Season Of X Factor Malta?

We have finally arrived one more time ladies and gentlemen.

With dozens of talented singers now whittled down to four out-of-this-world acts, Malta will get to choose its second X Factor winner this Saturday. But who will it be?

Will it be the recognisable face and meteoric voice of Destiny? The charismatic and increasingly powerful F.A.I.T.H.? The sassy and slaying Justine? Or the last gent standing with a voice of gold Kyle?

Here’s a recap of the finalists’ performers last night.