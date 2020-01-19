Major X Factor Malta Shock As Jasmine Abela Eliminated Along With Dav Jr

Jasmine Abela, considered one of the favourites to win X Factor Malta, has stunningly been eliminated tonight, along with Dav Jr.

Jasmine sang a version of Madonna’s ‘Material World’ but she failed to impress viewers enough and she was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes, while Dav Jr and Yazmin & James, the singers who received the second fewest amount of votes, went to a sing-off.

At the sing-off, Yazmin & James sang Dua Lipa’s ‘Homesick’ while Dav Jr went with Elton John’s classic ‘My Song’.