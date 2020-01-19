Major X Factor Malta Shock As Jasmine Abela Eliminated Along With Dav Jr

د . إAEDSRر . س

Jasmine Abela, considered one of the favourites to win X Factor Malta, has stunningly been eliminated tonight, along with Dav Jr.

Jasmine sang a version of Madonna’s ‘Material World’ but she failed to impress viewers enough and she was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes, while Dav Jr and Yazmin & James, the singers who received the second fewest amount of votes, went to a sing-off.

At the sing-off, Yazmin & James sang Dua Lipa’s ‘Homesick’ while Dav Jr went with Elton John’s classic ‘My Song’.

Judge Ray Mercieca chose to save his own representative Dav Jr while Howard Keith Debono chose to save his own act in Yazmin & James. And after Alex Alden and Ira Losco forced a deadlock by saving Yazmin & James and David Jr home respectively, the decision returned to the public vote, which turned out to be bad news for Dav Jr.

F.A.I.T.H, Celine, Justine Shorfid, Bloodine, Kyle Cutajar, Destiny and Karl Schembri have all qualified to the next round.

Did these two contestants deserve to get eliminated tonight?

