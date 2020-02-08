LISTEN: X Factor Malta Finalists Release Teasers Of Original Songs They Will Perform Live Tonight

د . إAEDSRر . س

It all ends tonight. After several months of build-up and anticipation, the winner of X Factor Malta and the country’s next representative for the Eurovision Song Contest will be chosen tonight.

And with hours to go until the big moment, the popular show has released snippets of original songs the four remaining contestants will sing live tonight.

Here’s Destiny, the bookies’ favourite to win the competition

This is FAITH, the five-piece girl band which was formed by the X Factor judges and which has become the first group to qualify to the final

Here’s Justine Shorfid, the 16-year-old powerhouse who has attracted a substantial fanbase throughout the competition

And here’s Kyle Cutajar, the dark horse who will be hoping to spring a surprise tonight

The four finalists will take part in a number of singing challenges tonight, including the traditional duet with a celebrity singer and, unless the show has changed its format since last year, a song in Maltese. Throughout the night, the contestants will be whittled down to three and then down to two, with the winner finally announced at the end of the show.

Who should will win X Factor Malta tonight?

