Kyle Cutajar First To Be Eliminated From X Factor Malta In Tonight’s Final
Kyle Cutajar is the first singer to be eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s live show.
In the first round of tonight’s show, the four remaining singers had to sing an original song and face the televote and, after a tense announcement process, it was curtains for Kyle, the last remaining male singer on the show.
Kyle got to sing a duet with last year’s winner Michela Pace before his elimination.
Destiny, Justine Shorfid and FAITH have all progressed to the next round.
Who will win X Factor Malta tonight?