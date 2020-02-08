Kyle Cutajar First To Be Eliminated From X Factor Malta In Tonight’s Final

Kyle Cutajar is the first singer to be eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s live show.

In the first round of tonight’s show, the four remaining singers had to sing an original song and face the televote and, after a tense announcement process, it was curtains for Kyle, the last remaining male singer on the show.

Kyle got to sing a duet with last year’s winner Michela Pace before his elimination.

Destiny, Justine Shorfid and FAITH have all progressed to the next round.

