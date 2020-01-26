Karl Schembri And Celine Eliminated From X Factor Malta In Third Live Show
Karl Schembri and Celine have been eliminated from X Factor Malta at the third live show tonight.
With contestants having to sing movie songs, Karl went for Pavarotti’s ‘Nessun Dorma’ but ended up on the bottom after receiving the lowest number of votes, while Celine and Bloodine went to a sing-off after receiving the second fewest amount of votes.
At the sing-off, Bloodline sang a version of LP’s ‘Lost on You’ while Celine went with Annie Lennox’s ‘I Put A Spell On You’.
Judge Howard Keith Debono chose to save his own act Bloodline while Alex Alden saved Celine, her final representative in the Overs category. Ira Losco and Ray Mercieca then both decided to save Bloodline, sending Celine home.
Bloodline will join Yazmin & James, F.A.I.T.H., Justine Shorfid, Kyle and Destiny, who have all qualified to the next round.