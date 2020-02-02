It’s Official! These Are The Four X Factor Malta Finalists For 2020

د . إAEDSRر . س

The semi-finals of X Factor Malta have ended leaving four talented acts heading to next week’s final of the show’s second season.

With Yazmin and James and Bloodline eliminated during tonight’s public vote, the people have spoken and chosen their four X Factor Malta Season 2 finalists.

Destiny

One of Malta’s most popular singers, having previously won the Junior Eurovision, she is many people’s hot favourite to win.

 

F.A.I.T.H.

Coming from judge Howard Keith’s team, the group was formed in boot camp and became another favourite to win.

 

Justine Shorfid

Judge Ira Losco called her “the brightest star”.

Kyle

Ray’s gentleman who didn’t make it in season 1, he’s known as a humble singer who has made it a long way.

Who is your favourite to win?

