Girl Got Soul: X Factor Malta Singer Wows Judges With Her Take On A 50s Jazz Song

Celine Agius, one of the breakout stars of this year’s X Factor Malta, will get to sing in front of a live audience after stunning her mentor Alex Alden and guest judges The New Victorians with her take on a jazz song from the 1950s.

Celine had started singing at a young age but stopped six years ago because of online harassment and threats she used to receive on her YouTube channel. However, she decided to give it another shot and it has worked wonders so far, with her audition even getting picked up by the Facebook page of X Factor Global.