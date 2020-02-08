د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

FAITH Eliminated From X Factor Malta And Finish In Third Place

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

FAITH have been eliminated from X Factor Malta in the second round of tonight’s final.

In the second round, the three remaining singers had to sing a Maltese language song and FAITH went with Freddie Portelli’s classic Viva Malta. And as Ben Camille read out the public votes, five-piece girl band FAITH got eliminated, meaning they finished in third place.

Justine Shorfid and Destiny have progressed to the final round, where one of them will be crowned X Factor Malta and will represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Who will win X Factor Malta tonight?

READ NEXT: Kyle Cutajar First To Be Eliminated From X Factor Malta In Tonight's Final

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK