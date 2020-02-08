FAITH Eliminated From X Factor Malta And Finish In Third Place
FAITH have been eliminated from X Factor Malta in the second round of tonight’s final.
In the second round, the three remaining singers had to sing a Maltese language song and FAITH went with Freddie Portelli’s classic Viva Malta. And as Ben Camille read out the public votes, five-piece girl band FAITH got eliminated, meaning they finished in third place.
Justine Shorfid and Destiny have progressed to the final round, where one of them will be crowned X Factor Malta and will represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.
Who will win X Factor Malta tonight?