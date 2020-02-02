د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

End Of X Factor Malta For Yazmin & James As Five Other Finalists Go To Super Sing-Off

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Yazmin & James have been eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s semi-final.

During tonight’s live show, contestants had to choose a song consistent with the theme ‘Big Band’, which means they got to sing with an entire musical ensemble performing behind them. And with the judges stripped of voting power, it was left up to viewers to decide the four finalists.

Yazmin & James, who sang ‘Fever’ by Peggy Lee, were the first act to be eliminated, with the other five going to a super sing-off. One of these will be eliminated later on tonight.

READ NEXT: Karl Schembri And Celine Eliminated From X Factor Malta In Third Live Show

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK