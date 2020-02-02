End Of X Factor Malta For Yazmin & James As Five Other Finalists Go To Super Sing-Off

Yazmin & James have been eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s semi-final.

During tonight’s live show, contestants had to choose a song consistent with the theme ‘Big Band’, which means they got to sing with an entire musical ensemble performing behind them. And with the judges stripped of voting power, it was left up to viewers to decide the four finalists.

Yazmin & James, who sang ‘Fever’ by Peggy Lee, were the first act to be eliminated, with the other five going to a super sing-off. One of these will be eliminated later on tonight.