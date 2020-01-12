Ed Abdilla And Paul Anthony Are The First Two X Factor Malta Finalists To Be Eliminated
Ed Abdilla and Paul Anthony have been eliminated from X Factor Malta, leaving their judge Alex Alden down to one representative after the first live show this season.
Tonight was a disastrous night for Alex Alden, whose three contestants in the Overs category all finished in the final three. Ed, who had tried his luck with an original song was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes, while Celine and Paul went to a sing-off.
At the sing-off, Celine belted out Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ while Paul sang CeeLo Green’s ‘Forget You’, after which the four judges unanimously chose to save Celine and send Paul home.
“This isn’t a situation any judge wants to be in,” Alex said before casting her vote. “It’s not fair, is it? I have to be careful and think ahead and I love what you both stand for, but tonight I’m going to send home Paul Anthony.”
Jasmine, Kyle, Yasmin and James, Justine Shorfid, FAITH – Five Are In The House, Karl Schembri, Dav Jr, Bloodline and Destiny all qualified to the next round.