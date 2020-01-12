Ed Abdilla And Paul Anthony Are The First Two X Factor Malta Finalists To Be Eliminated

Ed Abdilla and Paul Anthony have been eliminated from X Factor Malta, leaving their judge Alex Alden down to one representative after the first live show this season.

Tonight was a disastrous night for Alex Alden, whose three contestants in the Overs category all finished in the final three. Ed, who had tried his luck with an original song was eliminated after receiving the lowest number of votes, while Celine and Paul went to a sing-off.

At the sing-off, Celine belted out Amy Winehouse’s ‘Valerie’ while Paul sang CeeLo Green’s ‘Forget You’, after which the four judges unanimously chose to save Celine and send Paul home.