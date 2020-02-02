Bloodline Eliminated From X Factor Malta At Last Hurdle As Four Finalists Chosen
Bloodline has been eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s semi-final, leaving Destiny, Kyle Cutajar, Justine Shorfid and F.A.I.T.H as the four finalists.
Yazmin & James had already been eliminated earlier on in the night, with the remaining five acts going to a super sing-off and a second public vote.
Bloodline, a duo which was put together at bootcamp, sang a cover of Loreen’s Eurovision-winning ‘Euphoria’ but they were eliminated after receiving the fewest number of votes.
This means that Destiny, Kyle Cutajar, Justine Shorfid and F.A.I.T.H go head to head against each other during next week’s final, with the winner earning a Sony record contract as well as the opportunity to represent Malta at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.