Bloodline Eliminated From X Factor Malta At Last Hurdle As Four Finalists Chosen

Bloodline has been eliminated from X Factor Malta in tonight’s semi-final, leaving Destiny, Kyle Cutajar, Justine Shorfid and F.A.I.T.H as the four finalists.

Yazmin & James had already been eliminated earlier on in the night, with the remaining five acts going to a super sing-off and a second public vote.

Bloodline, a duo which was put together at bootcamp, sang a cover of Loreen’s Eurovision-winning ‘Euphoria’ but they were eliminated after receiving the fewest number of votes.