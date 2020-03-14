Worried That The Coronavirus Will Ruin Your Wedding? Here’s Some Advice From Maltese Brides And Grooms-To-Be

The consequences of the coronavirus continue to grow day-by-day, with people being affected by in more ways than one. Some of those people have been planning months and months for that one special day where they get to tie the knot with their significant other, but it seems like that day might have to wait a little while longer. Brides and grooms may be panicking about whether they should cancel or postpone their wedding and what is to become of all the hard work, money and commitments they made. There are some that have been through the dilemma and made it out alive on the other end, and here’s the advice they had to give for all you brides-and-grooms to be… “When we heard the Prime Minister announce that all weddings should be postponed, my fiancée and I were devastated and heartbroken,” Nigel Buttigieg told Lovin Malta.

“Two years of sacrifice for what was supposed to be the best day of my life gone just like that. We decided to postpone the wedding to October and luckily managed to find a day where everything like the venue, caterer, cars, photographer, band, church, flowers could make it day and everything would go as planned, just on a different day.” “Every company was very supportive and understood the situation,” Buttigieg continued. “As soon as we contacted the people we invited, everyone gave us advice about courage and told us it may be a hard decision, but it was the right one.” Many have been forced to postpone their weddings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, but thankfully, suppliers have been incredibly understanding of the special circumstances of the situation and are doing their very best to accommodate their clients at a later time.

“Jessica and I had our wedding day planned for the 4th April,” Daniel Camilleri, another groom, told Lovin Malta. “When the coronavirus outbreak started back in January, we were determined to stick to our date as planned. However, last Wednesday, we did some research on the virus and the most worrying facts that concerned us were how highly infectious the virus is and the high death rate of elderly people and those with respiratory problems.” “Based on these facts, we decided to postpone our wedding,” Daniel said. “We were heartbroken.” “We were worried that suppliers would not cooperate, but we were determined to even lose deposits. On Thursday morning, we started with our caterer and venue Elia and booked the 17th October thanks to Clifford and Gejtu. Then we contacted all other suppliers: Brighter Image, JJ Chircop Photography, the Mics, Newwes Garage, Dea, La Fiorita, and wedding singer Lucienne Schembri.” “I must admit that all of them helped us from the beginning. All of them tried to find a solution that would fit us and not them. Everyone understood that this situation came upon us unexpectedly.” Neil and Daniel didn’t go through half the hassle Bertha Bonnici went through, though, who’s had to postpone a wedding not once, but twice, and even had rings engraved with the date on them…

“Our original date was the 1st of June 2019, but it felt too rushed, so we postponed and decided to have our wedding on 18th April 2020,” Bertha told Lovin Malta. “We were super excited for it, that is, up until this week, when the coronavirus hit.” “We had a lot of mixed emotions, sad, frustrated, angry, afraid and I said to myself ‘Is this really happening?’”

"But yesterday, we decided that it would be best to postpone our wedding again and our family members and friends all agreed and told us that we had made the right decision. We started contacting the suppliers and we're trying to fix a date when everyone is available." Though each couple had their own harrowing experience postponing their big day, they all shared the same piece of advice for those in a similar situation… "You are not alone," Neil said. "Given the current situation of our country, our wedding was simply not meant to be in March. Don't worry too much, find another day, sort it out and deal with catering, venue etc and everything will fall into place." "I encourage everyone to keep calm and decide rationally and not emotionally," Daniel said. "Keep in mind that all suppliers in our case helped us tremendously to ease our decision. Good luck to everyone in his decision." "No matter what date it is, it's the love between us that really matters," Bertha finished. "To all couples in our situation, we will all have the best day of our lives soon and it will be much bigger and better!"

