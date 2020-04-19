What The Frawli?! Gigantic Strawberries Appear Outside Mġarr Church To Commemorate Cancelled Festa
It’s that time of the year when the sun starts to shine and strawberries are in season. Everyone would be making their way up to Mġarr for the highly-anticipated annual strawberry festival only that this year, like most things, it has been cancelled.
In honour of the annual tradition, the festival owners left several massive strawberries on the parvis (zuntier) with a sweet message reminding everyone to stay home.
Although all festivities have stopped, it doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the sweetness of Malta’s local strawberries which are now in season and more appealing than ever.
The gigantic strawberries is a welcoming sight for anyone passing through Mġarr and make for a great photo with the historic Santa Marija Assunta church in the background.
The coronavirus will come and go but strawberries will always remain on the island and there is always next year to enjoy Festa Frawli!