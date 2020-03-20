Amazing Maltese Couple Refuse To Let Coronavirus Ruin Their Wedding And Livestream Marriage Ceremony From Empty Floriana Church

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation and postponement of many an event, but one Maltese couple was not letting the virus get in the way of their weddings plans, and went ahead with what has to be one of the cleanest and most guideline-following weddings in Malta’s history. Danica and Ian were married in the Capuchin Friars Minor Chapel in Floriana earlier this week. But their wedding was a little bit different than the usual ones – the ceremony came as Malta finds itself under partial lockdown due to the coronavirus, with social distancing, mandatory and voluntary quarantines and constant hand washing the norm of the day. However, the doting couple were not going to let the coronavirus ruin their wedding date – after all, it fell exactly on the 10-year anniversary of when Danica and Ian first dated. That’s when they hatched one super clean plan, covering everything from the vehicles to get there, people in attendance, and even a spot of live-streaming.

Newly married Maltese couple Danica and Ian

“We wanted to give courage to other couples going through the same situation as us,” Danica told Lovin Malta days after her wedding. Wanting to get hitched, but also wanting to follow strict government and church guidelines to go ahead with the wedding, you could say their wedding invitee list was, let’s say, a bit of a particular one. “We followed all public health guidelines to ensure our safety and followed guidelines by the Curia and strictly invited only our parents and siblings,” Danica said. Not only that, but they forewent the normal mass to minimise time spent in a closed area together. “Mass was not celebrated as usual – only the rite of marriage was,” Danica explained. “It was all over in 18 minutes! From arriving to cutting the cake outside the church!”

When it came to travel, they minimised contact with new spaces and avoided getting taxis or a rented car. And as for the rest of the couple’s family, friends and loved ones that were invited to the wedding – they could all follow online via a live-stream that Danica’s brother Keith came up with to help stick to guidelines while sharing the beautiful day with those that were meant to be there. “We drove there in my mum’s car to avoid getting in vehicles where others have been… and we drove back home in my new husband’s car,” Danica beamed.

A screenshot from the live-streamed ceremony

Getting married on the date they had chosen was important to the couple – it was the exact 10th anniversary of when they first started dating.

Photo credit: Ryan at PicturePerfect

However, Danica still felt a bit strange walking into the church on her wedding day, only to see empty stalls. Even though she knew that it was the only way forward during this challenging time for the country, she still opened up about it. “The weirdest part of it all… walking in on all those empty seats… and empty church, albeit our parents and siblings being there… but knowing its for a good reason to ensure the health of us all! But the true meaning of a wedding is the commitment you make to your loved one! I am so proud to have still gone forward with this decision and get married under these circumstances! I love you Ian and I am proud to now call you my husband!” she said in a powerful post following her wedding.