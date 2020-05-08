We Have Our Winners! The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Is Getting Ready To Reveal This Year’s Internet Kings and Queens

We’ve made it to the other side!

Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially closed, which means there are now 18 influencers, chefs, photographers, athletes, mums, dads and so many more who have a trophy in their name!

Before we get to the big news, let’s take another look at what was on offer this year and who has been there to support us throughout this journey with a special shoutout to our main sponsors for the event Dragonara Online.

And we’re just about ready to announce who won!

But not quite yet. Over 120,000 votes were cast for this year’s SMAs which sets a new record. It also means it takes that much longer to tally all the votes and that’s no easy task.

We’re slowly getting there and some of the results will absolutely shock you. We would have never guessed it would end up this way but it seems like Malta has some diamonds in the rough who are about to become the next biggest stars.