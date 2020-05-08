We Have Our Winners! The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards Is Getting Ready To Reveal This Year’s Internet Kings and Queens
We’ve made it to the other side!
Voting for the Lovin Malta Social Media Awards has officially closed, which means there are now 18 influencers, chefs, photographers, athletes, mums, dads and so many more who have a trophy in their name!
Before we get to the big news, let’s take another look at what was on offer this year and who has been there to support us throughout this journey with a special shoutout to our main sponsors for the event Dragonara Online.
- Miss Selfridge – Best Fashion Designer/Stylist
- Malta Public Transport – Best Environmental Impact Award
- RE/MAX – Most Inspiring Person
- Prince / Princess – Best Pet
- Table In – Best Eatery
- Time to Eat – Best Chef/Baker
- Blexr – Best Sportsperson
- Manouche – Best Artist/Illustrator
- Browns – Best Musical Act/Video
- Island Talent Agency – Best Instagrammer
- Adore More – Best TV/Radio Host
- Business Labs – Best Influencer
- Mothercare – Best Mummy/Daddy Influencer
- Yellow – Best App/Innovation
- BPC – Best Social Media Cause/Online Community
- MPS – Best Youtuber
- VSQUARED – Best Tik Toker
- Te Fit-Tazza – Best Photographer/Videographer
And we’re just about ready to announce who won!
But not quite yet. Over 120,000 votes were cast for this year’s SMAs which sets a new record. It also means it takes that much longer to tally all the votes and that’s no easy task.
We’re slowly getting there and some of the results will absolutely shock you. We would have never guessed it would end up this way but it seems like Malta has some diamonds in the rough who are about to become the next biggest stars.
All will be revealed in due time.
Pull out your calendar and jot down these dates – 26th, 27th, 28th of May. That’s when we will be revealing the winners of this year’s SMAs!
@lovinmaltaofficialWho’s nabbed the title of Lovin Malta ##SMAs2020 winner? ???????? Watch this space to find out ???? ##lovinmalta ##malta ##socialmedia ##socialmediaawards♬ Wraith – Y2K Remix – Ro Ransom
We know it’s a few weeks away but it will all be worth it in the end. You’ve waited this long for your shot at glory and you can wait a bit longer. We’ve got an incredible show lined up for you and we’re itching to let you in… but we can’t just yet.
Sit tight and see you in a couple of weeks…