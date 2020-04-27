د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Żurrieq’s Triq Napuljun Puts On A Social-Distancing Sunday Show Featuring DJs, Singers And Plenty Of Celebrating

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Another weekend passes in the saga that is the COVID-19 pandemic and some localities seem to be making the most of it more than others. 

Residents of Triq Napuljun in Żurrieq spent the day dancing, celebrating and enjoying each other’s company as much as they could on Sunday, all thanks to a street party organised by one of Żurrieq’s local councillors, Kyle Mifsud.

Triq Napuljun was decorated in red and white balloons to symbolise the colours of Malta and residents sported the Maltese flag on their balconies while a DJ took to the decks.

But not before a priest joined the street to say a quick Sunday prayer before festivities kicked off.

What followed next was an afternoon of musical guests, dancers, singers and overall fun to be enjoyed by everyone in the neighbourhood and all from a safe distance as they peered from their homes and socially distanced from one another.

With the worst of the coronavirus behind us, brighter days lay ahead of Malta and Triq Napuljun has kicked off the celebrations early!

Tag someone from Żurrieq

READ NEXT: From Symphonic Goth Metal To Contemporary Jazz, Check Out The Latest Tracks Released By Maltese Musicians This Week

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK