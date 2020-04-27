WATCH: Żurrieq’s Triq Napuljun Puts On A Social-Distancing Sunday Show Featuring DJs, Singers And Plenty Of Celebrating
Another weekend passes in the saga that is the COVID-19 pandemic and some localities seem to be making the most of it more than others.
Residents of Triq Napuljun in Żurrieq spent the day dancing, celebrating and enjoying each other’s company as much as they could on Sunday, all thanks to a street party organised by one of Żurrieq’s local councillors, Kyle Mifsud.
Triq Napuljun was decorated in red and white balloons to symbolise the colours of Malta and residents sported the Maltese flag on their balconies while a DJ took to the decks.
But not before a priest joined the street to say a quick Sunday prayer before festivities kicked off.
What followed next was an afternoon of musical guests, dancers, singers and overall fun to be enjoyed by everyone in the neighbourhood and all from a safe distance as they peered from their homes and socially distanced from one another.
With the worst of the coronavirus behind us, brighter days lay ahead of Malta and Triq Napuljun has kicked off the celebrations early!