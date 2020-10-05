د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Mġarr Farmer Shares Poignant Pearls Of Wisdom On Modern Day Maltese Society

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An Mġarr farmer and possible street philosopher has struck a chord with Maltese people after speaking from the heart about how the youth of today has lost touch with their family values when compared to when he was a child.

Karmnu ż-Żebbuġi appeared on Quinton Scerri’s new current affairs evening show, Popolin, where he proceeded to discuss his upbringing and compared his childhood to the youth of today, whom he claims don’t understand the concept of sacrifice and have become consumed by egoism.

Karmnu touches on the impact of technology on society and how we’ve become “slaves” to our tablets and mobiles while emphasising the importance of the mind, the mouth and the heart as tools to help each other and live in harmony.

“People are selfish. When I was younger we would help each other out, even by sharing a piece of bread,” he said.

“If we take a step back and reflect, we would be better off and free,”

The Mġarr farmer also alludes to his youth and the hardships he went through that made him a generous and giving man with an imbued sense of community and generosity.

The video has since gone viral with over 4,000 likes and 3,500 shares with many resonating with the words of wisdom and taking to the comment section to give their two cents on the subject, with one person saying: “this man gave a clear picture of the society we live in, which is full of unbridled selfishness.”

What do you make of Karmnu’s words? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: WATCH: Maxine’s Tearful Malta’s Got Talent Moment Is More Meaningful Than You Think

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK