WATCH: Mġarr Farmer Shares Poignant Pearls Of Wisdom On Modern Day Maltese Society

An Mġarr farmer and possible street philosopher has struck a chord with Maltese people after speaking from the heart about how the youth of today has lost touch with their family values when compared to when he was a child.

Karmnu ż-Żebbuġi appeared on Quinton Scerri’s new current affairs evening show, Popolin, where he proceeded to discuss his upbringing and compared his childhood to the youth of today, whom he claims don’t understand the concept of sacrifice and have become consumed by egoism.

Karmnu touches on the impact of technology on society and how we’ve become “slaves” to our tablets and mobiles while emphasising the importance of the mind, the mouth and the heart as tools to help each other and live in harmony.

“People are selfish. When I was younger we would help each other out, even by sharing a piece of bread,” he said.

“If we take a step back and reflect, we would be better off and free,”

The Mġarr farmer also alludes to his youth and the hardships he went through that made him a generous and giving man with an imbued sense of community and generosity.

The video has since gone viral with over 4,000 likes and 3,500 shares with many resonating with the words of wisdom and taking to the comment section to give their two cents on the subject, with one person saying: “this man gave a clear picture of the society we live in, which is full of unbridled selfishness.”

What do you make of Karmnu’s words? Let us know in the comments below