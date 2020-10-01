WATCH: Trailer For Highly-Anticipated Borat Sequel Released
A trailer for the sequel to the infamous 2006 film ‘Borat’ has been released, ahead of its 23rd October premiere on Amazon Prime.
The film bears the lengthy title of ‘Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan’ and will see the titular character once again visit the United States – this time, accompanied by his daughter.
In a nod to the COVID-19 pandemic, Borat actor and writer Sacha Baron Cohen posed for a truly revealing poster displaying the text ‘Wear mask. Save live.’
Whilst the 2006 Borat film sparked ample controversy amongst movie-goers, it was extremely well-received by critics – so much so that it was nominated for an Academy Award in 2007.
LadBible reported that United States President Donald Trump and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will be targeted in this upcoming film.