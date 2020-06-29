د . إAEDSRر . س

WATCH: This Luqa Barber Is Cutting Hair To Look Like Liverpool Legends

With British football team Liverpool having been crowned Premier League champions for the first time in 30 years only last week, this Luqa barber sought to highlight his love for the team through some quirky haircuts.

Radouan El Alami, the man behind these creative cuts, said that he has always been sure that Liverpool was set to become one of the strongest teams out there – especially under German coach Jurgen Klopp’s guidance.

So following their premier league victory, he wanted to commemorate his love for some of the most iconic stars of the team

Until now, El Alami has drawn legendary forward Mohammed Salah and coach Jurgen Klopp on a couple of customers’ heads, and it’s safe to say we’ve never seen anything quite like it.

