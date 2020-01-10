د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Stay Out Of The Water! Hundreds Of Jellyfish Gather Spontaneously In Sliema Bay

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Thank God it’s not swimming season because hundreds of jellyfish have invaded the waters right in front of Ix-Xatt in Sliema.

Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows hundreds of jellyfish congregating in front of Sliema, and while they appear to be alive and well, we’re glad it’s not summer because that would leave you with one nasty sting!

As the wind continues to pick up and the seas continue to get rougher, it seems like this year’s winter jellyfish invasion is in full swing.

Last year – during the exact same time, in fact – rough seas and very cold temperatures had washed up thousands of jellyfish in Gozo and around the beaches in the north of Malta.

Have you seen anything like this before? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: Sunset Yoga To Sunday Send-Offs: Malta's Second Weekend Of 2020 Is Shaping Up Quite Nicely

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK