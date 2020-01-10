WATCH: Stay Out Of The Water! Hundreds Of Jellyfish Gather Spontaneously In Sliema Bay

Thank God it’s not swimming season because hundreds of jellyfish have invaded the waters right in front of Ix-Xatt in Sliema. Footage sent to Lovin Malta shows hundreds of jellyfish congregating in front of Sliema, and while they appear to be alive and well, we’re glad it’s not summer because that would leave you with one nasty sting!

As the wind continues to pick up and the seas continue to get rougher, it seems like this year’s winter jellyfish invasion is in full swing. Last year – during the exact same time, in fact – rough seas and very cold temperatures had washed up thousands of jellyfish in Gozo and around the beaches in the north of Malta.