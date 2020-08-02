WATCH: Six-Year-Old Maltese Boy Stays Creative Despite Blindness, Racks Up 25k Views On TikTok
People’s TikTok ‘For You’ pages are being graced by the absolutely wholesome content which is Johann Ellul’s videos He’s recently been documenting his blind son’s progress in his hobbies on his TikTok page.
Johann’s six-year-old son, Quiven, became blind because of his retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer that targets young children.
Young Quiven’s hobbies include riding a bicycle, swimming and playing the piano.
@johannellulmy 6 year old son quiven he’s blind due to retinoblastoma God bless you my warrior♬ In The End – Mellen Gi Remix – Tommee Profitt
People in the comments expressed their surprise, asking questions such as: “how is it possible?”
Johann responded by saying: “he surprises us too, he hears and touches everything.”
@johannellulGod bless you my son keep up your good work♬ original sound – johannellul
He usually tags these videos with the hashtag #blindnessdoesntstopme as encouragement for his son and other blind children who might give up in the face of adversity brought about by their blindness.
@johannellulhis first swim @karenellul♬ In The End – Mellen Gi Remix – Tommee Profitt
Quiven has received a lot of support since his father began posting these videos, with people praising him for his amazing drive and how he’s an inspiration to the people around him.