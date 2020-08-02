WATCH: Six-Year-Old Maltese Boy Stays Creative Despite Blindness, Racks Up 25k Views On TikTok

Johann’s six-year-old son, Quiven, became blind because of his retinoblastoma, a form of eye cancer that targets young children.

People’s TikTok ‘For You’ pages are being graced by the absolutely wholesome content which is Johann Ellul’s videos He’s recently been documenting his blind son’s progress in his hobbies on his TikTok page.

People in the comments expressed their surprise, asking questions such as: “how is it possible?”

Johann responded by saying: “he surprises us too, he hears and touches everything.”

He usually tags these videos with the hashtag #blindnessdoesntstopme as encouragement for his son and other blind children who might give up in the face of adversity brought about by their blindness.

Quiven has received a lot of support since his father began posting these videos, with people praising him for his amazing drive and how he’s an inspiration to the people around him.

