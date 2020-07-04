WATCH: Maltese Couple Feature On One Of The World’s Biggest Prank Shows… And Absolutely Boss It

د . إAEDSRر . س

Have you ever second-guessed something for a prank and scoured the room for a hidden camera? Well, this Maltese couple unexpectedly became the victim of one of the world’s biggest pranks channels and they couldn’t have handled the situation any better.

Impractical Jokers has won the world over with their awkward and outrageous dares that are incredibly hilarious and cringey at the same time. In fact, they’ve become so popular that they’ve even got their own show on Comedy Central.

And one Maltese couple featured in the very beginning of one their episode’s, The Jokers’ Hotel.

The woman approaches the (fake) concierge for help only to jockey back and forth in what looks like a hotel lobby salsa dance.

Instead of acting bewildered or confused, the Maltese couple just went along with it – even chiming on the silliness and getting into the elevator… all with a smile on their faces.

If the accent didn’t give away that they’re Maltese, we also have it on good authority that they are… and they absolutely rocked the prank.

The fact that they are on holiday probably helped with their relaxed response. If this was shot in a Maltese hotel lobby, with sweltering 40°C, then it might have been a different story!

