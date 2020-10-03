WATCH: Maltese Anti-Bullying NGO Promotes Powerful Message In International Collaboration

Maltese anti-bullying NGO bBrave is teaming up with international community One World to promote unity and raise awareness against prejudice and bullying.

bBrave was founded almost four years ago and is presently the only Maltese anti-bullying NGO.

“We felt there was a need to raise awareness about bullying,” a spokesperson for the NGO said.

“And we’re not just talking about bullying at school, we’re talking about bullying at the workplace and cyber-bullying.”

In previous years, bBrave organised frequent events to raise anti-bullying awareness and bring people together, however due to the COVID-19 situation, this wasn’t possible this year.

That is, until they got in contact with One World.

“Earlier this year we received an email from these foreign producers from ‘One World’ – a charity project founded during the pandemic to promote unity throughout the world,” the bBrave spokesperson said.

“They released a song promoting unity and reached out to organisations all around the world for a collaboration.”