WATCH: Kalkara Mayor Dishes Out Free Face Masks Made By Local Volunteers And Tailors To Community

Tailors, residents and the local council of Kalkara have banded together to create and hand out free face masks to the local community.

Following the announcement that people are required to wear face masks in certain places, Mayor Wayne Aquilina took it upon himself to launch an initiative that would see the Kalkara community hand out free face masks to its residents.

In an act of solidarity, tailors and volunteers began making face masks at home with the use of their own sewing machines.

“Kalkara is the first place to distribute masks sewed by the residents themselves,” he said.

Together with the help of the local council, Aquilina embarked on a mission to personally deliver home-made facemasks to the people of Kalkara.

“This initiative of self-made masks shows the commitment of our residents to take care of each other during these times.”

More than just a nice deed, this initiative highlights the coming together of a community during a time of need and shows that the people of Kalkara have each other’s backs.

