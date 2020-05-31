WATCH: ‘Help Is On The Way!’: Firemen Close Gżira Street To Rescue Trapped Bird From Air Vent

A team of firemen went out of their way to close a street in Gżira in order to help a poor bird that had trapped its wing in a vent.

During a time when the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, our frontliners haven’t deviated from their duty to help in any way possible…

…even when it comes to helping an unfortunate little bird.

“Little birdie is stuck but when you’re in Malta help is on the way!” said an excited bystander.

In the video, two CPD officers make their way to the poor bird on the back of a tiller ladder truck before prying its wing free and letting it go.

“Freedom is beckoning,” said the bystander.

For a small island like Malta, the smallest of creatures have to be taken care of and this act of kindness goes to show that there are people out there who care for our environment and wildlife… and will go out of their way to protect it!

