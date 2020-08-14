WATCH: Gerald Fenech Of Rivia? Maltese YouTuber Immortalises COVID-19 Journalist In Epic Witcher Remake

One man has single-handedly managed to capture the nation’s attention with his controversial, highly-popular, yet sometimes not exactly accurate, news portal all about COVID-19.

Gerald Fenech is renowned by some and ridiculed by others – but his notoriety has now garnered the attention of local YouTube legend Grandayy who has immortalised Gerald through one of his classic meme videos.

Inspired by the popular fantasy video game The Witcher, Grandayy transformed Geralt of Rivia into Gerald Fenech of Rivia, Malta’s very own COVID-19 witcher.

The trailer also includes some key players in the COVID-19 saga including Malta’s favourite healthcare heroine Charmaine Gauci and the top dog himself, Robert Abela.

The highly-popular news portal, Gerald Fenech Covid19 news updates, has a reputation for publishing daily updates on new cases and recoveries prior to the official announcement by the health ministry’s official Facebook platform, saħħa.

Since being set up, the page has since amassed over 35,000 likes with a cult following that swears by Gerald’s word – and has amassed as much controversy during this time as well.

“It’s fab. A little bit of light touch to all this mayhem,” Gerald told Lovin Malta.

