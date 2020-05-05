د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Frank Zammit Just Literally (And Intentionally) Pissed Himself On Camera And We Have Many, Many Questions

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

We’ve all pissed our pants, whether it be after a heavy night out or the result of a laughing fit. Either way, it’s probably unintentional and most definitely can be classified as an accident.

But for Vibe FM’s Frank Zammit it totally wasn’t an accident but in fact 100% intentional…and we have so many questions.

Tik Tok has taken over the social media world and with it a bunch of new and absurd challenges. One of them being the #peeyourpantschallenge which, as you can probably guess, involves you filming yourself peeing your pants – literally.

And who better to take on the challenge than Vibe’s FM’s very on Frank Zammit who not only peed his pants but did it live on air while Nate and Rossi watched in both awe and disgust.

Yes, we are as shocked as you are…

but you got to give the man props for sticking to a challenge through and through and doing so live on air while Malta watches. Now that takes balls.

I think that’s enough internet for today.

Tag a Tik Toker

READ NEXT: With 118,000 Votes Already Submitted, There Are Just 24 Hours Left To Get Yours In For The Lovin Malta Social Media Awards

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK