WATCH: Follow Neil Agius’ Extreme Sicily-Malta Swim In Lovin Malta’s Latest Documentary

After months of hard work, Lovin Malta is proud to release ‘The Long Swim Home’ – a documentary following ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius as he undertakes the challenge of a lifetime.

‘The Long Swim Home’ follows every step of local legend Neil Agius’ journey from Sicily to Malta – starting with his strict training regime, weeks before he undertook the swim, all the way to completing the challenge, which was intended to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution.

This documentary will also give you a closer look into Agius’ tightly-knit team, without whom the swim would not have been possible.

Running just under 30 minutes in length, a single viewing of ‘The Long Swim Home’ will teach you all you need to know about Agius – from his colourful past to his aspirations for the future.

Having said that, here are a couple of facts we learn about this legendary swimmer

Neil forgot to take his swimming shorts to last year’s around Gozo swim

His biggest inspirations are Jake Vella and Thomas Mifsud

Neil prayed and offered gifts to the spirit of the ocean prior to his swim

Curious to learn more?

Set aside half an hour and watch the documentary right below – it’s worth it, we promise.