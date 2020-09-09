د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

WATCH: Follow Neil Agius’ Extreme Sicily-Malta Swim In Lovin Malta’s Latest Documentary

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

After months of hard work, Lovin Malta is proud to release ‘The Long Swim Home’ – a documentary following ultra-endurance swimmer Neil Agius as he undertakes the challenge of a lifetime.

‘The Long Swim Home’ follows every step of local legend Neil Agius’ journey from Sicily to Malta – starting with his strict training regime, weeks before he undertook the swim, all the way to completing the challenge, which was intended to raise awareness about marine plastic pollution.

This documentary will also give you a closer look into Agius’ tightly-knit team, without whom the swim would not have been possible.

Running just under 30 minutes in length, a single viewing of ‘The Long Swim Home’ will teach you all you need to know about Agius – from his colourful past to his aspirations for the future.

Having said that, here are a couple of facts we learn about this legendary swimmer

  • Neil forgot to take his swimming shorts to last year’s around Gozo swim
  • His biggest inspirations are Jake Vella and Thomas Mifsud
  • Neil prayed and offered gifts to the spirit of the ocean prior to his swim

Curious to learn more?

Set aside half an hour and watch the documentary right below – it’s worth it, we promise.

‘The Long Swim Home’ wouldn’t have been possible without the continuous support of our main sponsors – Browns + You and the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations, who had some words of praise for Agius.

“I am glad that Neil used a sport platform to highlight this environmental cause. I wish him every success in his future endeavours and pledge to support him in this #WaveOfChange,” Hon. Clifton Grima said.

“Let us all become wave-makers and reduce plastic pollution to safeguard Mother Earth. She deserves it.”

Tag a friend who needs to watch this documentary

READ NEXT: GUEST POST: It's World Suicide Prevention Day And It's Time For The Stigma To Be Broken

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK