WATCH: Documentary Following Neil Agius’ Gruelling Sicily-Malta Swim Days Away From Release

Lovin Malta has been hard at work producing a documentary about local legend Neil Agius’ iconic Sicily-Malta swim – and it’s just days away from making its full release.

The documentary, titled ‘The Long Swim Home’, is set to be published on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page next Tuesday – but until then, you can check out its trailer.

Agius’ gruelling swim was done for a good cause – an anti-plastic pollution campaign titled #WaveOfChange.

This campaign calls on the public to gather three items of litter from the sea to raise awareness of the harm such neglect causes to our environment.

Agius’ efforts have made waves internationally, with Queen Elizabeth II herself recognising the swimmer for his environmental advocacy.

You’ll be able to find out all you want about Agius next Tuesday, but until then, we’ve got a few people to thank.

This project would not have been possible without the support of our two main sponsors – the Parliamentary Secretariat for Youth, Sports and Voluntary Organisations and Browns + You.

