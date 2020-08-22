WATCH: Cook Up Your Celestially-Ascribed Zodiac Burgers With The Newest Basically Episode
Taking a completely new angle on horoscopes, this week’s Basically episode discusses celestially-ascribed food whilst our spicy Scorpio host, Matt Baldacchino, demonstrates how to make a junk-food (vegetarian) burger and freshly put-together peach schnapps.
Basically Season 2 #9: Zodiac Burgers
Astrology is a thing, and so is celestially-ascribed food (allegedly) ????????
On the latest episode of Basically, we’re looking to the stars and giving the middle finger to horoscopes as we take on a junk-food burger (a vegetarian one, anyway) ????
Don’t forget to participate in this week’s giveaway by tagging a horoscope savant below to win a Belvedere-Peach Schnapps kit ♏️
The episode sees the return of the one and only Basically kitchen thanks to Fino. This iconic kitchen is home to the light-hearted banter and tipsy ramblings of the cooking hit show.
The star dish (pun intended) of this episode is a greasy burger selected from the menu of fan-favourite Dr Juice and delivered straight to Matt by the speedy delivery people of Bolt Food Malta.
This meal is also matched with a lovely peach schnapps made from a handy kit provided by M Demajo Wines and Spirits. The kit is made up of a bottle of Belvedere Vodka, an Archers peach schnapps and a Double Dutch Indian tonic water.
