WATCH: Cook Up Your Celestially-Ascribed Zodiac Burgers With The Newest Basically Episode

Taking a completely new angle on horoscopes, this week’s Basically episode discusses celestially-ascribed food whilst our spicy Scorpio host, Matt Baldacchino, demonstrates how to make a junk-food (vegetarian) burger and freshly put-together peach schnapps.

Basically Season 2 #9: Zodiac Burgers

Astrology is a thing, and so is celestially-ascribed food (allegedly) ????????

On the latest episode of Basically, we’re looking to the stars and giving the middle finger to horoscopes as we take on a junk-food burger (a vegetarian one, anyway) ????

Posted by Lovin Malta on Thursday, August 20, 2020

The episode sees the return of the one and only Basically kitchen thanks to Fino. This iconic kitchen is home to the light-hearted banter and tipsy ramblings of the cooking hit show.

The star dish (pun intended) of this episode is a greasy burger selected from the menu of fan-favourite Dr Juice and delivered straight to Matt by the speedy delivery people of Bolt Food Malta.

This meal is also matched with a lovely peach schnapps made from a handy kit provided by M Demajo Wines and Spirits. The kit is made up of a bottle of Belvedere Vodka, an Archers peach schnapps and a Double Dutch Indian tonic water.

