WATCH: Check Out Some Of The Most Beautiful Places In Gozo Through This Cinematic Video

Gozo, Malta’s sister island, has some of the most beautiful spots in the Mediterranean on offer. Now, Polish Travel Blog ‘Rudeiczarne’ has published a cinematic piece showcasing the most photogenic parts of Gozo.

A young polish couple of who travel around the world making short films of the scenic views in every country, their latest video includes multiple iconic locations from Xwejni Salt Pans to Marsalforn to tas-Salvatur Hill.