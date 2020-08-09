WATCH: Check Out Some Of The Most Beautiful Places In Gozo Through This Cinematic Video
Gozo, Malta’s sister island, has some of the most beautiful spots in the Mediterranean on offer. Now, Polish Travel Blog ‘Rudeiczarne’ has published a cinematic piece showcasing the most photogenic parts of Gozo.
A young polish couple of who travel around the world making short films of the scenic views in every country, their latest video includes multiple iconic locations from Xwejni Salt Pans to Marsalforn to tas-Salvatur Hill.
There’s also shots of the hidden gem that is Calypso’s cave and its neighbouring beach Ramla l-Ħamra.
The young couple also produced a video documenting Malta during the pandemic and described it as a ‘ghost island’. It includes a number of pictorial aerial shots which capture the loneliness of the buildings during a partial lockdown.