WATCH: Blondie Farrugia?! Marlene’s Hairdressing Mishap Makes Her Barely Recognisable

Independent MP Marlene Farrugia took to Facebook to flaunt a radical change in hairdo – and it turns out it wasn’t even intentional.

“Don’t be surprised at my hair. During COVID-19, I grew so many grey hairs that I told my hairdresser to make it all grey,” Farrugia wrote.

“Instead, he turned me into Blondie.”

Farrugia’s signature red hair got replaced by a full head of blonde waves, and we’re not entirely sure what to make of it.

“Now I’ll go to the hairdresser that’s been doing my hair for the past twenty years and she’ll fix everything,” Farrugia concluded.

And whilst Farrugia didn’t seem too sure about her new look, her fans are living for it.

“It suits you ta’ Marlene,” one follower wrote, to which Farrugia replied with “I look like Imelda Marcos’ poodle!”

Do you like Farrugia’s new look? Let us know in the comment section