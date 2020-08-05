WATCH: Actress Denise Welch, The 1975’s Matt Healy’s Mum, Will Be Spending Three Days In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

Denise Welch, an English actress and mother to The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy, announced that she will be coming to Malta along with British TV presenter Jenny Powell and actress Angie Lonsdale.

The announcement was made by Welch herself on a Facebook live video hours ago, where she confirmed that she will be promoting Malta’s tourist board alongside Powell and Lonsdale.

“We’re going to be taking some lovely socially-distanced photos for OK magazine – so look out for that,” Welch said.

Whilst she didn’t specify the exact dates of her trip, Welch said that she will be spending three full days enjoying Malta’s “beautiful weather”.

