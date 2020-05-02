WATCH: Acclaimed Show About Sette Giugno Is Now Online With A COVID Lockdown Stream

COVID-19 might be keeping most of us indoors, but at least we’ve been spoiled with artists and entertainers across the world coming together to keep us all occupied during these uncertain times.

Now, you’ve got the chance to watch Sette, a Maltese show which earned rave reviews throughout last year.

This Maltese contemporary theatre piece celebrates the centenary of the Sette Giugno riots, with critics and audiences praising its visual and theatrical flare.

Using contemporary arrangements to bring Malta’s history firmly into the present, VII is part of a new wave of modern musical theatre spurred on by the massive success of America’s Hamilton

The use of a contemporary aesthetic has allowed VII to put real tangible people and voices to the men and women we’ve heard in history books and lessons throughout our lives.

VII (Sette) was commissioned by the national theatre company and produced by The New Victorians, a Maltese sister duo