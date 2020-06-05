WATCH: Young Vlogger Asks Followers To ‘Control’ His Birthday, Ends Up Filming The Perfect Day In Malta
Rock climbing or hiking? Snorkelling or flyboarding? Burger or pizza? When one young Maltese vlogger couldn’t decide how to celebrate his 21st birthday, he left it up to his 11,000 Instagram followers… and ended up filming the perfect summery day in Malta and Gozo.
Luke Bedford was bracing for a slightly different birthday this year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But when he discovered a list of activities he could still do while respecting recent social distancing regulations, he soon ended up with so many choices, he didn’t know where to begin. Enter his Instagram followers.
Starting with whether he should sleep in or wake up at 5am to catch the sunrise, Luke gave his followers 10 minutes to vote for every step of his day… and things quickly intensified.
Eventually, what started off as simple questions such as Starbucks versus Dr. Juice for breakfast and burger versus pizza for lunch ended up becoming plans for rock climbing, kayaking, and even an impromptu trip to Gozo.
And that’s without mentioning the moment Luke and his friends pulled up in a couple of vintage MGs.
But as the sun set, Luke’s followers had one last vote… and they did not disappoint.
Consistently voting against him sleeping in or taking a nap, Luke’s Instagram followers were not willing to have him return back to Malta and home just yet. Instead, it was camping time.
Take to a stretch of land overlooking the Mġarr harbour, the group of friends ended the perfect day with some more shots many around Malta will recognise – a campfire, a beer or two, and the Mediterranean islands’ gorgeous backdrop.
COVID-19 might’ve ruined a lot of plans, but when it comes to enjoying what our islands have to offer, all you need is a couple of friends, some imagination… and maybe a bunch of people choosing what you do next.
Hey MTA, you might want to use this one as an ad!